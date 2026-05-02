David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
2dEdited

I worry about major philanthropy as a substitute for government, since there is no democratic process for deciding where money goes. (Of course that assumes a democracy...) There's plenty of literature about where the rich donate, and anti-poverty organizations are generally lower on the list than arts organizations, educational institutions, and health-related causes.

BUT, I'm also tremendously worried about the cultural trend, a la Peter Thiel, to disparage philanthropy and limit giving. The lack of trust in nonprofits and the lack of care for the people who benefit from them is perhaps the worst indicator of where we are right now. I'll take some billionaire-directed medical research any day over Peter Thiel calling the giving pledge an “Epstein-adjacent, fake Boomer club.”

Finally, I have to mention the role of the legal industry in this an, as you point out, all the IRS opinion letters that people get to protect themselves from their "playing in the gray." If we did better as tax lawyers, maybe that would help too. I do realize law is a service industry, but saying no to clients who want to do certain things instead of continually thinking of new ways to enable them would be a great start!

(last last thought, I'm curious what you think about split-interest trusts!)

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Jonathan Glynn's avatar
Jonathan Glynn
2d

Your charitable giving has affected the lives of hundreds of children in Haiti that otherwise would not have food or an education. This I know for a fact. Bottom line and regardless of method, you and your family have helped save the lives of beautiful children and offered hope and a future for them and their families in an otherwise desperate situation! We, at Wings Over Haiti can’t thank you enough!

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